Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $26.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $30.62.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 31.25%.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 34.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 17.0% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.