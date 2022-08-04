Mina Market Capitalization Reaches $490.89 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $490.89 million and $24.56 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00628980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016543 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00035235 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 617,160,508 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars.

