Mina Market Capitalization Reaches $490.89 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $490.89 million and $24.56 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003465 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00628980 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016543 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00035235 BTC.
Mina Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 617,160,508 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Mina Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.