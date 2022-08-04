Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in July

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 267.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Mineral Resources Price Performance

Shares of MALRF stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.