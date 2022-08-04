Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Up 8.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) shares were up 8.1% during trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $90.00. The company traded as high as $78.99 and last traded at $77.57. Approximately 18,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,022,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.78.
MRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.
In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 EPS for the current year.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
