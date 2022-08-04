Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Up 8.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) shares were up 8.1% during trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $90.00. The company traded as high as $78.99 and last traded at $77.57. Approximately 18,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,022,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.78.

MRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Insider Activity

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average of $76.62.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 EPS for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

