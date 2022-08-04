Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. 1,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 32,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Miromatrix Medical Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 18.54 and a quick ratio of 18.54.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Miromatrix Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 62,805.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

