Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Shares Down 13.7%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 13.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 1,001,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 228,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Mitesco Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Mitesco Company Profile



Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

Featured Stories

