Mizuho Cuts Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $10.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. Macerich has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,299 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 282,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

