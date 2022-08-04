Mizuho Raises IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $205.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.82.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.29. 6,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,254. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.33 and a 200 day moving average of $192.68. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

