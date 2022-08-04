Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Moderna Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $8.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.47. The stock had a trading volume of 204,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,885. Moderna has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.92.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,477,209 shares in the company, valued at $398,830,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,477,209 shares in the company, valued at $398,830,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 554,029 shares of company stock worth $82,263,545. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Moderna by 173.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 202.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 12.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.