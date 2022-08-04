Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Moderna Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of Moderna stock traded up $8.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.47. The stock had a trading volume of 204,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,885. Moderna has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Moderna
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Moderna by 173.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 202.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 12.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
