Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Moelis & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 74.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.9%.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:MC opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $317,444.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $306,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 31.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 61.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

