Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.60- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $17.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $340.64.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $321.88. 6,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,814. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $244.75 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.70.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,839.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,839.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

