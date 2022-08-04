Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.53. 38,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,624. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,171.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

