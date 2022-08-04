Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Shares Down 0.4%

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 456.20 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 475.80 ($5.83). Approximately 295,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 512,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 477.80 ($5.85).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Molten Ventures from GBX 1,300 ($15.93) to GBX 1,050 ($12.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Molten Ventures Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 456.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 623.89. The company has a market cap of £735.07 million and a PE ratio of 232.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.35.
Molten Ventures Company Profile
Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.
