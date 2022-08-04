Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Shares Down 0.4%

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 456.20 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 475.80 ($5.83). Approximately 295,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 512,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 477.80 ($5.85).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Molten Ventures from GBX 1,300 ($15.93) to GBX 1,050 ($12.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 456.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 623.89. The company has a market cap of £735.07 million and a PE ratio of 232.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

