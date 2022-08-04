Monaco Asset Management SAM Buys Shares of 92,277 Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 92,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000.

Purple Innovation Price Performance

Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $143.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 2,083,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $9,750,063.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,110,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,675,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Purple Innovation news, insider Jack Roddy bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 2,083,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,750,063.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,110,072 shares in the company, valued at $173,675,136.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,493,600 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,109. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

