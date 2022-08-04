Monaco Asset Management SAM Makes New Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000. Southwestern Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $221,006,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 198.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,999,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,695,000 after buying an additional 6,652,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,891,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

SWN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.53. 444,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,202,532. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

