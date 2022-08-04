Monaco Asset Management SAM Purchases New Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 163,497 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. Vipshop makes up 0.6% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 64,431 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Vipshop by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,515,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after buying an additional 311,866 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 316,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 159,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,314,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

