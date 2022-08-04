Monaco Asset Management SAM Raises Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned 0.19% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MSOS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 13,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,596. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79.

