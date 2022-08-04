Monaco Asset Management SAM Takes Position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned 0.14% of Cue Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 143.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 873,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 513,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 664,731 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 25.0% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cue Biopharma Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CUE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,626. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 68.89% and a negative net margin of 319.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.