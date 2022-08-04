Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ChemoCentryx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after purchasing an additional 178,325 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 141,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6,040.6% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 731,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $24.11 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.67.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

