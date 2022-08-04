Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCSC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 21.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $817.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $41.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.20 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $69,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,898.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $69,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,898.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $220,372 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.