Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCSC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 21.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ScanSource Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $817.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $41.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $69,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,898.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $69,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,898.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $220,372 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
