Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

PNFP opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNFP. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

