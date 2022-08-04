Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,175 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Civista Bancshares worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIVB. Hovde Group cut shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $315.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.84. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,820.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

