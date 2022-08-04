Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $682,000 in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,095,000 after purchasing an additional 91,406 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after purchasing an additional 338,457 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in AGCO by 8.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,211,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,955,000 after buying an additional 90,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in AGCO by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 878,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,881,000 after buying an additional 55,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.83.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $105.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.24. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.