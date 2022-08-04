Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 7,088 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CW opened at $141.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average of $141.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.32. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $113.04 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.