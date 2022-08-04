Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 99,890 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,430 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 99,890 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

RCM stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCM. Guggenheim started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

