Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,242 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of FormFactor worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $11,625,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $3,212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

FormFactor Price Performance

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

