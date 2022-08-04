Monetha (MTH) Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges

Monetha (MTH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a market cap of $2.99 million and $370,277.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monetha has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,503.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003978 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00128795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032333 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha.

Monetha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

