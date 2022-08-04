Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells $104,000.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $20.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $526.12. 720,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,467. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.18.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.