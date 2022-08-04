Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $23,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $192,869,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,863,000 after buying an additional 240,599 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5,447.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,871,000 after buying an additional 113,205 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,035,000 after acquiring an additional 111,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,384,000 after acquiring an additional 100,879 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,989. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.0 %

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $526.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.02 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.