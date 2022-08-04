Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Cut to $570.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $600.00 to $570.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.70.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $7.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $533.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,237. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $423.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.18. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $348.02 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,458 shares of company stock worth $7,922,989 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $192,869,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,237,000 after acquiring an additional 310,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,863,000 after acquiring an additional 240,599 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $78,495,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

