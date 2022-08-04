More Coin Price Hits $0.0190 on Major Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (MORE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $38,033.58 and approximately $35.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, More Coin has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About More Coin

More Coin is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

More Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

