Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Announces Dividend of GBX 33

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.40) per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance
Shares of MGNS opened at GBX 1,970 ($24.14) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,931.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,118.88. Morgan Sindall Group has a one year low of GBX 1,744 ($21.37) and a one year high of GBX 2,730 ($33.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of £929.31 million and a P/E ratio of 971.57.
Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile
