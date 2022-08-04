Morgan Stanley Boosts Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $21.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

LUNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Pulmonx Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $19.42. 1,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,664. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.30.

Insider Transactions at Pulmonx

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 161.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 32,012 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

