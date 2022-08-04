Morgan Stanley Cuts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $28.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

RVLV traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 175,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,453. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.19. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 28,837 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,476,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,255,000 after buying an additional 79,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

