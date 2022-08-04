Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Down 21.5% in July

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.92. 83,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,827. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
