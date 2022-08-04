Morgan Stanley Lowers Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target to €32.00

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($35.05) to €32.00 ($32.99) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EBKDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($45.36) to €38.00 ($39.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($46.39) to €38.00 ($39.18) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,221. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.