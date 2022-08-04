Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.50. The stock had a trading volume of 83,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.92. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna will post 27.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $6,269,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,214,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $6,269,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,214,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $274,300,131.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 554,029 shares of company stock valued at $82,263,545. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Moderna by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Moderna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,972,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.