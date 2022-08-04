Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.50. The stock had a trading volume of 83,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.92. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna will post 27.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $6,269,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,214,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $6,269,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,214,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $274,300,131.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 554,029 shares of company stock valued at $82,263,545. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Moderna by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Moderna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,972,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.