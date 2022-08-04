Morphic’s (MORF) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Morphic Stock Up 14.2 %

MORF stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. Morphic has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 559.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Morphic by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

