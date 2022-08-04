Moss Coin (MOC) Market Cap Reaches $40.10 Million

Moss Coin (MOC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Moss Coin has a market cap of $40.10 million and $5.43 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moss Coin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moss Coin has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,567.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003954 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00128252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032225 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Moss Coin Coin Profile

Moss Coin (MOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,623,956 coins. Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland. Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land.

Moss Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

