Motco Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Motco raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after buying an additional 1,771,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.47.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $141.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.03. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

