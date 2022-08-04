Motco Decreases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Motco trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,048,000 after buying an additional 2,164,782 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after buying an additional 3,303,114 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $775,726,000 after buying an additional 481,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $676,148,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $380,238,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

