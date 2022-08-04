Motco Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Motco raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 252.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,042,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 116,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $92.23 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.34.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.