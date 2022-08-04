Motco Sells 320 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Motco lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Clorox were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $44,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 251,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,766,000 after acquiring an additional 178,636 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,054,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

NYSE CLX opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.