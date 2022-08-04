Motco Sells 35,690 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Motco cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,690 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $241.36 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

