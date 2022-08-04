Motco Sells 95 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Motco cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 608,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,857,000 after acquiring an additional 66,728 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,608,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $328.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $13.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous None dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

