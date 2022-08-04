MovieBloc (MBL) Market Capitalization Reaches $66.72 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $66.72 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io.

MovieBloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars.

