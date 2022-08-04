Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $32.25 on Thursday. Mplx has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 90.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 48.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mplx by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 106.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 38,378 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

