MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Position Reduced by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,376 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,581,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after buying an additional 226,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,338,000 after purchasing an additional 166,064 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 345.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 120,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,776,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MSM opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,975.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,975.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

