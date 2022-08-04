mStable USD (MUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.07 million and approximately $22,172.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,598.56 or 1.00137741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00045729 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00028746 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001676 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable.

mStable USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

