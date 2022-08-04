Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Update

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,670,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 51,120,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Mullen Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %
Mullen Automotive stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. Mullen Automotive has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
Insider Transactions at Mullen Automotive
In other Mullen Automotive news, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,911,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,176.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,314,500. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mullen Automotive (MULN)
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.