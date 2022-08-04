Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Update

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,670,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 51,120,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Mullen Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

Mullen Automotive stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. Mullen Automotive has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Insider Transactions at Mullen Automotive

In other Mullen Automotive news, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,911,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,176.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,314,500. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Mullen Automotive by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the first quarter worth $38,000. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

